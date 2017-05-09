US, Saudi, Portugal to assist Nigeria close technology gap

MINISTER of Science and technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has disclosed that his visit to Saudi Arabia, Portugal and United States of America was to seek for a way of closing technology gap for the best interest of Nigeria and moving the country from resource based economy to knowledge based. Onu, who said this at a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

