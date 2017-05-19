Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US strikes Syria militia ‘threatening US-backed forces’ – Daily Mail

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

US strikes Syria militia 'threatening US-backed forces'
Daily Mail
US warplanes have launched an airstrike on a convoy of pro-Assad fighters seen advancing towards a US-backed rebel base in Syria. The air raid targeted a militia loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad near the southern town of Tanf near the border
Syria condemns US-led attack on pro-Assad forcesBBC News
Syria, Russia condemn US-led strike on pro-Assad forcesAljazeera.com
US airstrikes on Syrian forces anger RussiaSky News
Pulse Nigeria –Daily Astorian –Deutsche Welle –The Independent
all 198 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.