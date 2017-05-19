US strikes Syria militia ‘threatening US-backed forces’ – Daily Mail
US strikes Syria militia 'threatening US-backed forces'
Daily Mail
US warplanes have launched an airstrike on a convoy of pro-Assad fighters seen advancing towards a US-backed rebel base in Syria. The air raid targeted a militia loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad near the southern town of Tanf near the border …
Syria condemns US-led attack on pro-Assad forces
Syria, Russia condemn US-led strike on pro-Assad forces
US airstrikes on Syrian forces anger Russia
