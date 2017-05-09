Pages Navigation Menu

US suspends aid to Kenyan health ministry over corruption concerns – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on May 9, 2017

US suspends aid to Kenyan health ministry over corruption concerns
The U.S. government has suspended US$21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.

