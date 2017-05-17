US: Venezuela crisis worsening, wants to prevent new Syria – Fox News
NBCNews.com
US: Venezuela crisis worsening, wants to prevent new Syria
Fox News
UNITED NATIONS – The United States called Wednesday's first-ever U.N. Security Council consultations on Venezuela because the crisis is getting worse and the Trump administration wants to prevent another conflict like Syria, North Korea or South Sudan, …
Human rights activists say many Venezuelan protesters face abusive government treatment
In Venezuela Government deploys troops to stem deadly unrest
New death in Venezuela puts toll at level of 2014 unrest
