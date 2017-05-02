Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US vs North Korea: Trump ready to meet Kim Jong-un

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

United States President, Donald Trump, says he would be willing to meet North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, in the right circumstances. “If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would – absolutely. I would be honoured to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg on Monday. The White House in a statement after […]

US vs North Korea: Trump ready to meet Kim Jong-un

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.