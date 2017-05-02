US vs North Korea: Trump ready to meet Kim Jong-un
United States President, Donald Trump, says he would be willing to meet North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, in the right circumstances. “If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would – absolutely. I would be honoured to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg on Monday. The White House in a statement after […]
US vs North Korea: Trump ready to meet Kim Jong-un
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!