Uti Nwachukwu bares his mind on marriage and Nollywood – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Uti Nwachukwu bares his mind on marriage and Nollywood
NAIJ.COM
Uti Nwachukwu is one person who doesn't shy away from speaking his mind on trending issues of the day. Recall how he came to TBoss' defence when she was on reality show Big Brother Naija? READ ALSO: Moji Olaiya dies two months after giving birth.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!