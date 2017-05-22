UTME 2017: Is JAMB Adding 40 Marks To Candidates Scores? – (Find Out Here)

JAMB has debunked the rumour that the Senate has passed a bill urging the board to add extra 40 marks to candidates.

According to him, there is no bill anywhere not even a motion has been tabled before the two chambers of the National Assembly on the board’s 2017 UTME performance.

“We urge candidates to disregard all funny connotations online on their results as the board will not contemplate doing all that is being speculated as that will negate the ethics of an examination body as critical as JAMB.”

It added that the board’s major concern had always been to ensure that cheating during and after examination were reduced to zero level, and this, he said, the board had substantially achieved.

