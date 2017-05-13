UTME: Candidates, JAMB official commends hitch-free process

Candidates participating at the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has applauded JAMB, organisers of the examination for match series put on ground in centres to ensure a hitch free examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1.7 million candidates are writing the examination, which commenced on Saturday, May 13, nationwide.

NAN also reports that a total of 642, centres would be used for the examination with at least two members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in each of the centres.

In all, a total of 1,200 men of the NSCDC had been deployed to all the centres to beef security.

Miss Olajumoke Bello, one of the candidates who spoke to NAN at the WAEC International Office Ikeja, said that the exercise was hitch free and less stressful.

.Bello added that apart from a slight technical hitch in launching the browser and accessing the questions, all other things were what she described as ‘perfect’.

“The examination on its own and the process before the examination were very okay, coupled with the serene environment.

.“But, we initially had a challenge of getting to the question site because of a technical hitch which was also taken care of by the technical staff some minutes later.

“But despite that period of waiting, you can see I am already through with my examination.

.“My appeal, however, to JAMB is that they should not rest on their oars as it us not yet Uhuru.

.“The board should step up efforts in improving on the entire examination process in order to ensure an overall hitch free exercise,” she said.

.Another candidate, Samuel Ojudimu, also lauded JAMB for the logistics put in place to ensure a successful conduct of the examination.

“I will say that it is my first attempt in writing this examination, I must say that it was very interesting as stress free.

“The examination its self was okay at least for every average candidate that prepared well for it . I like the questions and by the grace of God, I will make it,” he said.

.Ojidimu, however, plead with JAMB to do more to improve the entire process.

At a centre in Iyana Ipaja, a candidate identified herself as Adeola, also commended JAMB for doing a good job in the area of peaceful and conducive environment.

According to her, all logistics needed to ensure a hitch free examination were put in place adding that it is a feat worth commending.

Mr Ojo Sunday, JAMB’s Principal Legal Officer and supervisor, at the WAEC International Office centre, told NAN that accreditation for the examination commenced at 7 am while the examination commenced at 8.00am.

.He said that a total of 231 candidates sat for the examination during the first session with a few of them absent.

He added that not less than 240 candidates were scheduled for each session during the examination.

According to him, the exercise coupled with a peaceful environment was hitch-free.

“We are happy with the entire examination process here.

“As you can see, all the candidates have gone in and are writing their examination peacefully.

.“We did our accreditation on time and the examination commenced in due course.

“The examination had been formated in a transparent manner and as such, has not had any issue of impersonation at least for now.

“You know, the examination has just commenced and might be too early to determine any unwanted development but so far, I can tell you that I am happy with the way things are going.

.“Having said that, however, I will also want to state that being the first day, we are bound to encounter, small hitches here and there, but as we go by, things get normalised, as it can only get better,” Sunday said.

Sunday added that he was anticipating a hitch free examination at the centre.

The post UTME: Candidates, JAMB official commends hitch-free process appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

