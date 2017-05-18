UTME: Impersonator arrested in Niger

The Niger Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested a suspected impersonator in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We have arrested one Mohammed Sani Musa suspected to have been hired to write the examination for another candidate at the Ibrahim Babangida University centre in Lapai,” the Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba, told newsmen.

Ayuba, who spoke on Thursday in Minna, disclosed that the suspect was arrested by officers stationed at the centre.

“We have interrogated the suspect and he has confessed to being hired from Nasarawa State by one Abdullahi Isa, who is still at Large,” he said.

He said that the command was digging into the matter so as to bring those involved to justice .

Ayuba, however, said that the exercise was hitch-free across the 14 centres in Niger.

