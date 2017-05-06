UTME: JAMB assures candidates of getting examination centres before exam date

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) not to panic over the delay in getting their examination centres. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Media and Information of the board gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday…

