Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UTME: JAMB rakes in N8.5bn from form sale – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

UTME: JAMB rakes in N8.5bn from form sale
The Punch
As registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination closes tomorrow (Friday), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that an unprecedented number of 1.7m candidates registered for the examination. The Head of

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.