JAMB tells candidates to crosscheck their data before Saturday midnight
Daily Post Nigeria
JAMB tells candidates to crosscheck their data before Saturday midnight
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has told prospective candidates for this year's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to crosscheck their registration forms before Saturday midnight. Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board's …
