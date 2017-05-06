UTME: JAMB urges candidates to crosscheck data

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged prospective candidates for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to crosscheck the data on their registration forms for the last time on May 6.

The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the call in an interview with the News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

The call comes ahead of the 2017 UTME scheduled for May 13 across 633 centres nationwide.

NAN reports that registration of candidates for the examination was closed by the board by 12 midnight on Friday, May 5.

According to Benjamin, the call for the crosschecking of data by prospective candidates was to ensure total inclusiveness.

He added that the board intended to ensure that no candidate was left out during the examination due to one reason or the other.

“All candidates who desire to do any change on their registration details are urged to do so today as the platform closes finally by 9 p.m. of Saturday May 6.

“We are giving all the candidates the last chance to ensure that everyone is carried along and provided with equal opportunity.

“We also want to avoid a situation whereby candidates will have cause to complain of one incident or the other just before the commencement of the examination,’’ Benjamin said.

