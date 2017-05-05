Pages Navigation Menu

UTME: JAMB vows to deal with erring CBT operators – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 5, 2017


UTME: JAMB vows to deal with erring CBT operators
The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Friday said the organization would sanction any operator of computer based centres (CBT) who would want to sabotage this year's unified matriculation examination.
