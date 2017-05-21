Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UTME: JAMB will use CCTV footages to catch cheats — Spokesman

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will watch recordings of proceedings in its Closed Circuit Camera Televisions (CCTVs) during the just-concluded Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that such would enable it to detect where there actually examination malpractices. According to Benjamin, where there is any semblance of irregularities, the board will not hesitate to do the needful, that is, sanction the cheats.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.