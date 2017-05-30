UTME result: No cut – off marks announced yet, says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has yet to release cut-off marks for placements into tertiary institutions for 2017 academic year, contrary to speculation by some Nigerians. The Head, Media and Information, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the clarification in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday. He said that the policy committee meeting responsible for the determination of cut-off marks had not met.

