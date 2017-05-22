UTME: We’ll watch CCTV footages to sanction cheats, says JAMB – The Punch
UTME: We'll watch CCTV footages to sanction cheats, says JAMB
The Punch
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it will watch recordings of proceedings in its Closed Circuit Camera Televisions during the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The board's Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian …
