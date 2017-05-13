#UTME2017: 120 Prison Inmates to write Forthcoming Exam

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says about 1.7 million candidates registered for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) including 120 prison inmates who will also sit for the examination. The Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja. He also confirmed the examination had not […]

The post #UTME2017: 120 Prison Inmates to write Forthcoming Exam appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

