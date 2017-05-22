#UTME2017: Fraud Kingpin who Hacked Website Arrested

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has arrested fraud kingpin who hacked the board’s website to perpetrate illegality. This was disclosed by the registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede, at the maiden edition of the 2017 Ogun State Education Summit held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Premium Times reports. Oloyode, who delivered a lecture […]

