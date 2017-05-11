Utomi harps on post recession opportunities

By Princewill Ekwujuru

THE Nigeria Britain Association, NBA, has counseled aspiring entrepreneurs on the need for creativity and innovation.

Speaking at its one day lecture with the theme “Opportunities in a Recession, the Role of Creative Enterprise,” renowned Economist and Founder, Centre for Values in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi, advised young entrepreneurs not to be frightened by the present economic outlook occasioned by the recession, but that they should rather think creatively on how to leverage on the inherent opportunities presented by the situation.

Utomi who expressed optimism in quick economic recovery once there is an increase in output, payment of taxes and government’s readiness to be accountable for lapses, challenged budding entrepreneurs to creatively explore opportunities created by the malaise. He emphasized the need for the country to create enabling environment for entrepreneurial endeavours and to stimulate economic activities as against the norm, where too many manpower are chasing few employment opportunities.

In a remarking, President N-BA, Mr. Funmi Onabolu, commended participants at the lecture, describing it as “a good sign for greater things to come.” Onabolu said that the association in its 47 years of existence has continuously contributed its quota towards equipping of young entrepreneurs with tools to prepare them for challenges whereby they can interact and foster better relations with counterparts in any part of the world.

