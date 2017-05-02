Uyo, perfect home for Eagles –Kaduna FA boss

By George Aluo

Kaduna State FA Chairman, Sharreeff Kassimu has described the Uyo Nest of Champions as a perfect home for the Super Eagles, ahead of the AFCON 2019 and Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers to be decided there.

Kassimu who was the match commissioner during the NPFL game involving Akwa United and MFM told Daily Sunsports after the tie that the magnificent arena is a good advertisement for Nigerian football.

He pointed out that one other thing going for the Akwa Ibom State capital is the passion and behavior of the fans.

“One thing about Uyo is that apart from having a good stadium the fans are well behaved. I have been commissioning NPFL games and I know how fans behave at the different match venues. I want to say that I m more than impressed with the way fans here behave. I hope they carry that into the Eagles matches and cheer Rohr and his boys all the way when Nigeria host South Africa and Cameroon in the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers,” Kassimu said.

The veteran journalist also gave a pat on the back to the management of Akwa United for ensuring that things go well during her home matches.

“Akwa United management is doing a good job, but I m not surprised because a seasoned football person, Paul Bassey is in charge. He (Bassey) is bringing his international experience to bear in the way things go during their home games and I want other clubs to emulate them. Clubs must compliment the good works the league organizers, LMC are doing for the NPFL to keep getting better and better,” Kassimu said.

The Eagles would in June host South Africa in Uyo in an AFCON qualifier. The team would in August return to the city to face Cameroon in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

