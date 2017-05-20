Uzodinma Initiates Prize For Best Imo LGAs In Wards Voters’ Registration

By Juliana Agbo, Abuja

To encourage massive participation in the on-going continuous voter registration exercise, Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo West) has initiated a prize award for the first three local government areas in Imo West (Orlu Zone) that register highest number of voters as well as the first three electoral wards in every local governmen area in the zone.

In an interview with newsmen in Owerri during the week, Uzodinma said that at the end of the registration exercise, he would give out a mouthwatering prize award for the local governments that record the

highest number of registered voters as well as for the second and third runners up. He also said that a good price awaits the electoral ward with the highest registration in each of the LGAs in Imo West and a second and third price for the wards that have second and third highest registration in the council area.

The post Uzodinma Initiates Prize For Best Imo LGAs In Wards Voters’ Registration appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

