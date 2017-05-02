Pages Navigation Menu

Vacate our land in seven days – Unilorin VC, Ambali orders Fulani herdsmen

Posted on May 2, 2017

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Unilorin, Kwara State, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, has given Fulani herdsmen encroaching into the institution’s land a seven-day ultimatum to leave. Ambali issued the ultimatum during a meeting he held with the representatives of the herdsmen and other stakeholders on the campus, on Tuesday. The Vice Chancellor noted that […]

