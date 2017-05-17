Pages Navigation Menu

Valbuena accuses ‘impotent’ Benzema over sex-tape ‘slander’

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO

Lyon midfielder Mathieu Valbuena on Wednesday launched an emotional attack on Karim Benzema over the sex-tape saga, accusing the Real Madrid star of “slander”.

“Slander is the weapon of the impotent, it is distressing !!! Justice will restore the truth,” Valbuena posted on his Twitter account.

Valbuena was responding to comments made by Benzema in French sports daily L’Equipe’s online edition the day before.

Both men missed Euro 2016 on home soil after an investigation was launched into alleged blackmail in a sex-tape scandal featuring Valbuena which is likely to go to court in France later this year.

Investigators suspect Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers, including childhood friend Valbuena.

On Tuesday Benzema laid the blame for the fallout of the sex tape scandal squarely on the shoulders of Valbuena, the alleged victim.

He went as far as accusing Valbuena of lying just two days ahead of France naming their squad for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“He called me scum, said I’d threatened him, made up all kinds of stuff,” said Benzema, who remains in international exile with his last France appearance in October 2015.

“He’s dragged me through the dirt and sullied my family name,” he said. “He’s got to stop this nonsense.

“He’s really got to stop making things up. His continued lying is driving me mad. It all came from him this sex-tape business. All he had to say was the truth about what really happened.”

