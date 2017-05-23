Valverde quits Athletic Bilbao with eye on Barca

Ernesto Valverde resigned from Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday with the hope of taking over at Barcelona next season, a goal Spanish media take as a given.

“Ernesto Valverde will not continue as manager of the premier team of Athletic Club in the 2017/18 season,” the Basque club said in a statement.

Valverde, who played for Barcelona between 1988 and 1990, will face the press along with club president Josu Urrutia on Wednesday.

Valverde, 53, has been Athletic coach for four seasons, bagging one trophy during his mandate — the Supercup after victory over Barca in 2015.

Spanish media reports that Valverde should be named as successor to outgoing Barcelona coach Luis Enrique on Monday.

