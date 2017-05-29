Van Rooyen sings the Teflon Don’s praises: ‘Zuma is a hero’ – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Van Rooyen sings the Teflon Don's praises: 'Zuma is a hero'
Appearing undeterred by being caught this weekend for having allegedly lied, Minister for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des van Rooyen spoke warmly of President Jacob Zuma being a “hero”. He commended Zuma at the Indigenous and …
