Vanguard family mourns staff

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Vanguard family showed great presence at the burial of the late staff of the organisation, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ezieke (nee Obi) at her home town, Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State last Wednesday.

The Vanguard delegation from headquarters, Lagos led by the chairman of the chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mr. Solomon Nwoke, was joined by the South East editorial staff of the company, also led by the Regional Editor, Emeka Mamah.

After the burial mass at the Most Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Abatete, the Vanguard delegation moved to the maiden home of the late Ifeyinwa at Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state to commiserate with the family.

Nwoke urged members of the family to take solace in the fact that their daughter lived a worthy life during her lifetime, adding that the Vanguard family would greatly miss her.

Responding, Ifeyinwa’s father, Chief Obi said he was overwhelmed by the wonderful gesture of the management and staff of Vanguard Newspapers and prayed God to continue to prosper the company and its workers. He added that the large turnout at the burial ceremonies helped to lessen the grief of members of the family.

Chief Obi who said he was really overwhelmed by the support and love by Vanguard Media Limited, expressed satisfaction at the visit. The patriach said,”I am happy with what Vanguard has done so far and have seen the need of working with a reputable organisation like Vanguard. I am convinced you are a reputable organisation going by what I have witnessed. Thank you for your immense support.”

