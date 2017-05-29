Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter’s Latest Trump Takedown Is A Mockery Masterclass

Everyone who didn’t vote Trump has enjoyed a rant or two since he took the reins, but few have done it with as much venom as Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter.

Now this one is all of 10 days old, which is a lifetime in the current Trump news cycle, but we’ve just been marvelling at its beauty the past week and deciding if we should have it engraved in marble or bronze.

We’re still undecided, but we are going to share the scathing takedown so you too can have a good chuckle.

Hit it, Graydon – from the top:

Far and away the most unfit man ever to hold the nation’s highest office, Trump has crammed so much into his first few months that most of us have trouble keeping track of the quotidian acts of executive mayhem. He has no foreign or domestic policy to speak of—he bases most of his decisions on what will play best to his base out there among the Twitterati… [As] an executive, Trump is a shambles. Can you imagine a company in America that would hire Trump as its C.E.O.? (Enron doesn’t count: it’s no longer in business.) He’s not a true leader in any proper sense of the word; he’s a ringmaster of a heaving, leaking White House that is much closer to the Circus Maximus or a traveling [sic] carny show than any traditional government operation…

That’s from earlier this morning SA time, as an illustrator.

From all outward appearances, Trump is not a well man, physically or mentally. He has the limited vocabulary and shockingly nonlinear sentence structure of an immigrant new to English. You can only imagine what mornings are like up there in the White House private quarters: the sleeping garments, the personal-grooming routine, the bronzer, the spray volumizer, and the careful hair placement, interspersed with continual tantrums over what the morning television shows are saying about him… Trump has spoken of the media’s trying to muddy his message of unifying the country. With his brazen attempts to gut government entities like the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the State Department, as well as his plans to roll back financial legislation such as Dodd-Frank, among so many others, about the only people he is uniting are scientists, economists, environmentalists, health-care professionals, diplomats, career civil servants, parents, children, educators, and other afflicted groups. They have come together in historic droves as they resist the rules of engagement and the reign of terror of the petulant man-child in the Oval Office. And in the end, they will win the day.

Man-child just about nails this one.

If you’re here my guess is you enjoy Trump bashing, so I’ll throw in a bonus effort from German publication Der Spiegel.

This one is also gold and starts with a bang:

Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States. He does not possess the requisite intellect and does not understand the significance of the office he holds nor the tasks associated with it. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t bother to peruse important files and intelligence reports and knows little about the issues that he has identified as his priorities. His decisions are capricious and they are delivered in the form of tyrannical decrees. He is a man free of morals. As has been demonstrated hundreds of times, he is a liar, a racist and a cheat. I feel ashamed to use these words, as sharp and loud as they are. But if they apply to anyone, they apply to Trump…

Trump is also a miserable boss. His people invent excuses for him and lie on his behalf because they have to, but then Trump wakes up and posts tweets that contradict what they have said. He doesn’t care that his spokesman, his secretary of state and his national security adviser had just denied that the president had handed Russia (of all countries) sensitive intelligence gleaned from Israel (of all countries). Trump tweeted: Yes, yes, I did, because I can. I’m president after all.

It really is the world’s biggest circus, and the show must go on.

[sources:vanityfair&derspiegel]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

