Atiku to Nigerians: Be patient but improve choice of leaders in next election
Vanguard
Atiku to Nigerians: Be patient but improve choice of leaders in next election
Vanguard
ABUJA— Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with those in government until they complete their tenures. In a statement to mark Democracy Day, Abubakar said a democratic system imbued the people with …
