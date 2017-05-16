Pages Navigation Menu

Vector – Seaside Ft. Korede Bello

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Just a week after the release of Mind Your Own featuring Olamide, Vector comes out again with sweet voiced Korede Bello to duet on this brand new groovy “summer time” tune titled Seaside. This track was originally meant for the Lafiaji album but it was saved for just the right moment to keep the fans thrilled. This lovely tune […]

