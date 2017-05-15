Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vedic Lifecare Hospital push for improved capacity in specialised medicine

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Over the years, tens of thousands in Nigeria troop to foreign hospitals in Europe, Asia, America and other parts of the world every year for medical care otherwise known as medical tourism. Whilst those that travel abroad for medicare seek for high quality health care in orthopaedics (bone and skeletal), building the capacity of doctors…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Vedic Lifecare Hospital push for improved capacity in specialised medicine appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.