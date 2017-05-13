Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Veep calls for speedy integration of ICT – Lusaka Times

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Veep calls for speedy integration of ICT
Lusaka Times
Kigali, May 12, ZANIS—Vice President Inonge Wina says enhancing political will and instilling sense of urgency is key to Africa's vision of fast tracking girls' inclusion in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) revolution in the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.