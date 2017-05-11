Venezuela protesters fling faeces at soldiers; unrest takes 2 more lives

Young Venezuelan protesters lobbed bottles and bags of faecess at soldiers who fought with tear gas on Wednesday to block the latest march in more than a month of nationwide protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro. The extraordinary scenes, in what was dubbed the “Shit March” on the main highway through Caracas, came as thousands […]

