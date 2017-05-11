Verizon pays $3.1 billion for spectrum it needs to deploy 5G, outbidding AT&T

Verizon spent $3.1 billion to buy Straight Path, a spectrum holding company that will play a part in its 5G rollout plans. It outbid AT&T, which announced its acquisition intentions earlier this year.

The post Verizon pays $3.1 billion for spectrum it needs to deploy 5G, outbidding AT&T appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

