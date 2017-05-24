Verve Card Offers N1000 Discount to Payporte Shoppers

By Daniels Ekugo Verve International, Africa’s payment card brand has announced a special offer for all PayPorte shoppers using Verve cards. The offer of N1000 discount on all purchases up to N3, 000 that commenced recently on Payporte.com Accordingto Verve, the ultimate objective of the offer is to reward loyal customers for the consistent use of their cards on online platforms such as PayPorte; it will also incentivize customers to adopt the cashless policy of the CBN.

