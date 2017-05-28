Vet doctors decry indiscriminate use of antibiotics

NIGERIA Veterinary Medical Association, NVMA has decried the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in Nigeria hospitals and farms, insisting that the antibacterial drug resistance was spreading at an alarming rate in the country.

National President of NVMA, Dr. Godwin Abonyi ,who spoke during this year’s World Veterinary Day celebration held in Asaba, warned that that the use of antimicrobial agent as feed additives should be discouraged to avoid the emergence of superbugs that could be passed on to man which cause serious public health concern.

According to him, the basic rules guiding the proper use of antibiotics like choice of the right antibiotics to treat a particular disease through conducting sensitive tests were no longer obeyed.

Frowning at a situation where antibiotics were no longer being used to treat diseases alone but also being applied to promote growth and maximize feed efficiency in commercial animal farms in the form of feed additives.

A Professor of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr Isaac Asuzu, in his lecture on the theme “Anti-Microbial Resistance: From Awareness to Action”, said ‘’only professional doctors be allowed to administer antibiotics to ensure that they are used most appropriately with the right dose”, adding that “the basic principles of anti bacterial therapy must be strictly adhered to.’’

The post Vet doctors decry indiscriminate use of antibiotics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

