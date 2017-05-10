Pages Navigation Menu

Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu To Feature In The Movie – ”The Wedding Party 2”

Posted on May 10, 2017

Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu is the latest high-profile celeb to join the much-anticipated second part of ‘The Wedding Party“, just a day after actress, Patience Ozokwor was pictured on the set of the romantic comedy film.

The photo was shared by Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe and we sure as heaven can’t wait to see the role he’s gonna be playing in the movie.

