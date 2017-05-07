Veteran Nollywood actor Pastor Ajidara dies at 63
Veteran Nollywood actor Pastor Ajidara is dead. The thespian who is known for his role as a pastor in hit movie Abela Pupa produced by Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe died after a long battle with kidney related ailment. His death was confirmed by Mr. Latin who took to his social media page to announce …
