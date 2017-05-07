Pages Navigation Menu

Veteran Nollywood actor Pastor Ajidara dies at 63

Posted on May 7, 2017

Veteran Nollywood actor Pastor Ajidara is dead. The thespian who is known for his role as a pastor in hit movie Abela Pupa produced by Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe died after a long battle with kidney related ailment. His death was confirmed by Mr. Latin who took to his social media page to announce …

