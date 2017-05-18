Vevo’s redesigned Apple TV app can keep music videos playing all day long

Vevo has given its Apple TV app its biggest redesign since it launched in February 2016. The new update includes artists stations, the ability to preview playlists while still playing a video, and more.

The post Vevo's redesigned Apple TV app can keep music videos playing all day long appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

