Vevo’s redesigned Apple TV app can keep music videos playing all day long
Vevo has given its Apple TV app its biggest redesign since it launched in February 2016. The new update includes artists stations, the ability to preview playlists while still playing a video, and more.
The post Vevo’s redesigned Apple TV app can keep music videos playing all day long appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!