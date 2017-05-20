Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#VibesWithVheektor: Vheektor Okpala Talks How To Excel In the Creative Industry Using the “Mr Eazi Formula”

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

In this new episode of “Vibes with Vheektor“, Media Practitioner and Pop Culture Enthusiast Vheektor Okpala is reaching out to everyone who is struggling to find their light in the creative industry or anyone who is thinking of starting a career. Using the career success of African Singer and Song Writer – Mr Eazi as […]

The post #VibesWithVheektor: Vheektor Okpala Talks How To Excel In the Creative Industry Using the “Mr Eazi Formula” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.