Vice President Osinbajo Scores Nigerian Jollof Rice High – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
Vice President Osinbajo Scores Nigerian Jollof Rice High
NTA News
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice-President on Monday described Nigerian-cooked jollof rice as “the best in the world”. The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recently, while responding to a question by Richard Quest, CNN International business …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!