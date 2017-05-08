Pages Navigation Menu

Vicis Zero1 helmet nabs top ranking after NFL performance tests

The Zero1 helmet from Vicis earned top spot in a recent NFL/NFLPA Helmet Laboratory concussion safety test that evaluated 33 different helmets from top manufacturers, including Riddell, Schutt and Zenith.

