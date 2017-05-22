Victor Moses: ‘All Chelsea players love manager Antonio Conte’ – Sports Mole
|
Sports Mole
|
Victor Moses: 'All Chelsea players love manager Antonio Conte'
Sports Mole
Victor Moses has sung the praises of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, insisting that the whole teal 'love and respect' him. The Italian coach, who was named as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor last summer, guided the Blues to the Premier League title …
Victor Moses targets double with Chelsea
Victor Moses: The Chelsea players love Antonio Conte – 'He's taken us to the next level'
Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning title
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!