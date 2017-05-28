Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victor Moses Gets Married To Long Time Partner In Private Ceremony

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Chelsea and Super Eagles star, Victor Moses got married to his long time partner in London today. The wedding comes a week after winning the Premier League with Chelsea and a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The couple, who exchanged marital vows in the front …

The post Victor Moses Gets Married To Long Time Partner In Private Ceremony appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.