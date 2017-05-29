Victor Moses Gets Married To Mum Of His Kids

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses on Sunday in London wedded his girlfriend and mother of his two children in a low key wedding attended by few family members and friends, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Th long-time girlfriend, who Moses has kept from the limelight, has given the Chelsea star a five-year old son, Bentley, and a two-year old daughter Nyah.

Both mother and children were at Stamford Bridge on May 21 to celebrate the Premier League title with Moses after Chelsea’s last game of the season against Sunderland.

Moses was sent off in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Moses and his fiance were wedded in front of few family members, friends and colleagues, according to various reports.

The post Victor Moses Gets Married To Mum Of His Kids appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

