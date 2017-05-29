Victor Moses is a serial diver, cheat – Ex-Premier League referee, Graham Poll – Daily Post Nigeria
Victor Moses is a serial diver, cheat – Ex-Premier League referee, Graham Poll
Former Premier League referee, Graham Poll, has branded Chelsea's Victor Moses a serial diver and a “cheat”. The Nigerian was sent off in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, after referee Anthony Taylor showed him a second yellow card for …
