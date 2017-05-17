Pages Navigation Menu

Victor Moses Lands Juicy Deal with Opera Mini

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Opera (www.Opera.com) is kicking off a partnership with Chelsea and Nigerian winger Victor Moses who was recently announced as the brand ambassador. In a statement released by the organization, Moses will be featured in the new Opera Mini TV commercial as well as a range of collaborative projects extending throughout 2018. Football is one of the […]

Hello. Add your message here.