Victor Moses marries mother of his two kids

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea high flying wingback, Victor Moses has officially tied the nuptial knot with the mother of his children less than 24 hours after he was sent off in Chelsea’s 1-2 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Victor Moses with family

Moses early Sunday, got married to Josephine, the lady who happens to be the mother of his two kids  Bentley and Nyah  in London.

Video of his wedding was shared by a London based Super Eagles fan, who has close links with the Chelsea star after hooking up with him in the national team during the days of coach Samson Siasia.

He is expected to join the national team of Nigeria next month when they converge in Abuja for the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo, after coach Gernot Rohr excused him from their training camp in France.

The post Victor Moses marries mother of his two kids appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

