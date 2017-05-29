Victor Moses officially weds long-time girlfriend Josephine – NAIJ.COM
Victor Moses officially weds long-time girlfriend Josephine
… – The couple reportedly exchanged marital vows in front of few family members, friends and colleagues. Super Eagles and Chelsea star Victor Moses has reportedly tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend and the mother of his two children. The event …
