Victor Moses ‘was tired and didn’t want to cheat the referee,’ says Antonio Conte – The Independent

Posted on May 28, 2017


Victor Moses 'was tired and didn't want to cheat the referee,' says Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte has defended Victor Moses after his red card in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and insisted he “didn't want to cheat the referee”, claiming that if the wing-back is perceived to have dived the moment was likely out of fatigue. Moses was …
